Crime Branch raids P C George's residence

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday raided senior Kerala politician P C George's residence at Erattupetta in the district.

After the raid, George and his son Shone George told mediapersons that the action claimed to have been taken in connection with the 2017 actress assault case was politically motivated.

Shone George alleged that the intention was to find what evidence his father was going to submit to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This was evident from the fact that the Crime Branch wanted to know what documents were there in the house and also wanted to take his mobile phone, Shone George said.

The police know that if anyone wanted to send anything to P C George, they would send it on my e-mail or whatsapp. ''Therefore, the evidence my father wants to submit before ED will be there on my phone,'' he said. So, he said, his phone cannot be given to the police.

''You know what will come of that. Will not give it to the police, but will happily submit it before court,'' he further said.

Shone George said he was close to actor Dileep and firmly believed that the latter would not do what he has been accused of in the case.

Therefore, whenever he saw anything on social media or any whatsapp group which could harm the actor, he used to send that to Dileep's lawyers or brother.

He said the phone he was using in 2019 was lost and he lodged a complaint with the police about the phone back then.

P C George, a former MLA, said the same thing about the phone earlier in the day.

He said when police were aware the phone had been lost why would they come searching for it in his house.

That showed the raid was politically motivated, he alleged and said, ''Fine, I am always ready to face such things.'' The raid was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

During the raid in the morning, George told mediapersons that police were asking for his son Shone George's mobile phone as Dileep's brother had called in 2019.

He said his son had already told police in a letter that the phone got lost in 2019.

''Now they (police) have seized the tab that my grandchildren are using to study for their exams,'' he added.

George had, in the past, expressed support to Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused. He was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

