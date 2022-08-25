Left Menu

Germany charges Vietnamese linked to 2017 kidnapping case

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:30 IST
Germany charges Vietnamese linked to 2017 kidnapping case
  • Country:
  • Germany

A man suspected in the Berlin kidnapping of a former Vietnamese oil executive has been charged in Germany with aiding and abetting the abduction and with intelligence agent activity, the federal prosecutor said on Thursday.

The Vietnamese suspect, who was only identified as Anh TL., was arrested in Prague in April and has been detained in Germany since June, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said Trinh Xuan Thanh and a companion were forcibly dragged into a van on a Berlin street in July 2017 and that Thanh was taken against his will to Vietnam, where he was sentenced to life in prison for corruption.

German authorities allege the kidnapping was carried out by employees of the Vietnamese secret service and officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin, as well as several Vietnamese nationals living in Europe, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Anh TL participated in spying on the abduction targets in advance, and drove vehicles used in the operation, the statement added.

The 2017 kidnapping strained relations between the German and Vietnamese governments. Germany accused Vietnam of breaking international law and kicked out the country's intelligence attaché.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022