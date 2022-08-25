Left Menu

Man swept away with bike by swollen river

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:11 IST
A 35-year-old man's body was recovered in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday after he was swept away along with his motorcycle by the swollen Pilla Salki river, police said.

Taposh Ranjan Digal was swept away on Wednesday night when he was crossing the overflowing dam at Nadikhandi, an officer said.

The body was recovered near Kalambaru village, a few kilometres away, Phulbani police station inspector Susant Sethi said.

In another incident, the body of a boatman, who was swept away in Khadga river on Tuesday, was recovered in Balliguda, district emergency officer Pradyumna Mandal said.

On Sunday, two children had drowned after slipping into an inundated field in Balliguda police station area, the official said.

However, the Odisha government has not yet confirmed the number of deaths in Kandhamal due to the recent floods.

