White House says student loan forgiveness plan will cost $24 billion a year

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 08:05 IST
A U.S. plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students announced this week will cost $24 billion a year assuming that three quarters of those eligible take up the offer, the White House said.

"Assuming that 75% of folks take us on on the President's student loan cancellation plan, and you look at the average cash flow on that, it's going to be about $24 billion per year," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

