Left Menu

Former judge to head Australian inquiry into ex-PM Morrison's secret roles

Australia appointed a former High Court judge on Friday to lead an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's secret appointments to some ministries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:49 IST
Former judge to head Australian inquiry into ex-PM Morrison's secret roles
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia appointed a former High Court judge on Friday to lead an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's secret appointments to some ministries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia Bell will head the inquiry into Morrison's dual appointments to a range of departments, from health and finances to treasury and home affairs, and report by Nov. 25, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"We need to have a quick and appropriate inquiry, which is not about the politics, but about how this happened, why it happened, who knew about it," Albanese told reporters. "It's important so that people can have confidence in our parliamentary democracy."

The secret appointments "fundamentally undermined" responsible government, despite being legally valid, Australia's solicitor general said in advice this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022