Karnataka mining: SC raises annual iron ore production limit for 3 districts
The Supreme Court on Friday raised the annual iron ore production limit for Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana raised the annual iron ore production limit from 7 MMT to 15 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.
The Supreme Court on Friday raised the annual iron ore production limit for Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana raised the annual iron ore production limit from 7 MMT to 15 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts. For Ballari, it raised the limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT a year.
