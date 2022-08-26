Karnataka mining: SC raises annual iron ore production limit for 3 districts

The Supreme Court on Friday raised the annual iron ore production limit for Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana raised the annual iron ore production limit from 7 MMT to 15 MMT for Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts. For Ballari, it raised the limit from 28 MMT to 35 MMT a year.

