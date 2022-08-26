Left Menu

Belarus President Lukashenko says Belarusian planes re-fitted to carry nuclear weapons

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:09 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarusian SU-24 warplanes had been re-fitted to carry nuclear armaments.

Speaking to reporters, Lukashenko said that he had previously agreed the move with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belarus does not have its own nuclear weapons but is an ally of Russia and allowed its territory to be used for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

