Left Menu

White House marks Women's Equality Day with abortion rights push

The White House will mark Women's Equality Day on Friday by meeting state and local leaders to discuss ways to safeguard access to abortions amid a flurry of legal challenges against its efforts to protect reproductive rights. Senior White House officials, who have been meeting with state legislators after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ended the constitutional right to abortion, will meet elected officials from Kansas, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and Delaware, senior administration officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:31 IST
White House marks Women's Equality Day with abortion rights push
White House Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House will mark Women's Equality Day on Friday by meeting state and local leaders to discuss ways to safeguard access to abortions amid a flurry of legal challenges against its efforts to protect reproductive rights.

Senior White House officials, who have been meeting with state legislators after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ended the constitutional right to abortion, will meet elected officials from Kansas, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and Delaware, senior administration officials said. The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) will release a report, mandated by an executive order signed by Biden, that builds on previously announced measures such as tackling medication abortion and protecting patient privacy.

HHS will also issue a letter to state governors emphasizing healthcare providers must offer abortion services if the life of a mother is at risk and that such procedures would be protected under federal law, the officials said. The White House recently launched a three-prong push to protect abortion access, first reported by Reuters, that leans on two federal statutes to target states that limit abortion, communicates to voters the impact on women, and accentuates how forced pregnancies harm both women and men.

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Idaho from enforcing a ban on abortions when pregnant women require emergency care, a day after a judge in Texas ruled against the Biden administration on the same issue. The conflicting rulings came in two of the first lawsuits over Biden's attempts to keep abortion legal. About half of U.S. states have or are expected to seek to ban or curtail abortions following the Supreme Court ruling.

A new Pew Research Center poll this week showed abortion rocketing up as a priority for Democratic voters — from 46 percent in March to 71 percent today. A decisive victory for abortion rights in deeply conservative Kansas and a win on Tuesday for a New York Democrat who campaigned on abortion rights in a swing district have boosted Democrats' hopes they can harness voter anger over the issue to prevail in competitive races during the midterm elections in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022