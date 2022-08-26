Left Menu

Teen boy detained for stabbing, injuring friend in Ulhasnagar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:18 IST
Teen boy detained for stabbing, injuring friend in Ulhasnagar
A 17-year-old boy was detained for allegedly attempting to murder his friend during a quarrel at an eatery in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

A group was having food at an eatery on Nevali-Kalyan road on Thursday evening and some of them started taunting each other, the Hill Line police station official said.

''One of them, a 17-year-old boy, got angry with autorickshaw driver Yogesh Vayle (22) and stabbed him in the abdomen. He is hospitalised and the teen has been detained in an attempt to murder case,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

