QUOTES-China and U.S agree deal on audit dispute

Washington and Beijing have reached an agreement allowing U.S. auditors to inspect China-based accountants, the first step in a process that could prevent around 200 Chinese companies being kicked off American stock exchanges. ZHANG ZIHUA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, BEIJING YUNYI ASSET MANAGEMENT

"This is definitely great news for U.S.-listed Chinese companies, in particular the leading tech firms, as they don't have to worry about being forced to delist from New York due to regulatory reasons. And their valuations can also be repaired." TARIQ DENNISON, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GFM ASSET MANAGEMENT, ZURICH

"It could signal an economic hunger for capital, but the bigger signal I think is how many investors believe this is a clear sign that the direction is back towards "Open China", and not the "Closed China" that many Anglophone writers seem to have increasingly feared in recent years. "My bear case on China for the past year plus has really been a dystopian scenario of China cutting itself off from the West in significant ways … this agreement would seem to put a big dent (of relief) in that bear case.

"I plan to continue allocating time and capital to China, it's just too big and too important to ignore. If this results in better quality financials, of course that would be a huge plus."

