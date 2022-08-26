Left Menu

TotalEnergies to sell Russian Terneftegaz stake

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:56 IST
TotalEnergies to sell Russian Terneftegaz stake
  • Country:
  • France

TotalEnergies, which is facing criticism over its various business ties with Russia, on Friday said it would sell its stake in Terneftegaz, a joint venture with Novatek.

"On August 26, 2022, TotalEnergies and Novatek signed the final sale and purchase agreement of TotalEnergies’ 49% interest in Terneftegaz. Closing is expected in September 2022, subject to customary conditions," the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022