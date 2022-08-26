Labour Min to prepare roadmaps on 4 themes of state ministers' conference

The Labour and Employment Ministry said it will come out with roadmaps on themes discussed in a two-day conference of labour ministers and officials of states and UTs concluded at Tirupati on Friday.

The ministry will come out with roadmaps on themes discussed in the conference to take vision forward in The Amrit Kaal, a labour ministry statement said.

The Labour & Employment Ministry organised a two-day national labour conference of labour ministers and labour secretaries of states/UTs at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on 25th-26th August, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the inaugural session on Thursday.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Rameshwar Teli, Administrator, UT of Chandigarh, Labour Ministers of States, Labour Secretaries of States/UTs and Government Officials were among those present on the occasion.

The ministry said that an SOP (standard operating procedure) is being prepared for the sharing of e-Shram data with states and states will return verified data. The Centre has launched e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes run by Central Government & State Governments to universalize social protection to workers and to improve employment opportunities for all.

This will help States in making policy driven decisions and implementation of welfare schemes. States expressed their views and gave suggestions on the theme.

The second thematic discussed was Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care and services through ESI (employees state insurance) hospitals run by State Governments and integration with PMJAY.

States were requested to complete the formation of societies at the earliest for easy decision making, inputs for revision of norms for setting up new hospitals, modalities for setting up of medical college & hospital in aspirational districts.

The third thematic session was on framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for implementation along with development of portals for licensing, registration, returns, inspections etc.

The last theme ‘”Vision Shramev Jayate @ 2047” focused on just and equitable future of work, social protection to gig & platform workers, gender equality at work and better opportunities to women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)