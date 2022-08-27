Left Menu

U.S. citizen died recently in Ukraine -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 01:37 IST
A U.S. citizen recently died in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, adding that officials are in touch with the family and are providing consular assistance.

"We also once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

