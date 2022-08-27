Mall of America: Man with gun arrested in robbery attempt

Left Menu

A man with a long gun was arrested at the Mall of America on Friday in what mall officials said was an armed robbery attempt, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store.The mall said in a statement that security immediately became aware of the situation and arrested the man without incident.

A man with a long gun was arrested at the Mall of America on Friday in what mall officials said was an armed robbery attempt, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store.

The mall said in a statement that security ''immediately became aware of the situation'' and arrested the man without incident. It said the mall wasn't locked down because the arrest was immediate.

The statement referred questions to Bloomington police, who didn't immediately reply to a phone message seeking further information.

The Star Tribune reported that one of its photo editors, Kevin Martin, was at the mall and saw police arrest a man and take a long gun that appeared to be a rifle.

''They were all over him,'' Martin told the newspaper. ''I don't know how they found him or if he walked in with it in plain view.'' Police and mall security escorted the man away. Martin said there was no lockdown alert and no shoppers fled in panic.

The incident came after the mall was locked down August 4 when a man fired shots in front of a Nike store following a fight. No one was injured in that shooting. Two people were later arrested in the case.

