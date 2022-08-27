Woman cop found hanging in Kandhamal

A woman police sub-inspector was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home in Odisha's Kandhamal district, an officer said on Saturday.

Swagatika Behera, aged around 30, was posted at the G Udayagiri police station, around 50 km from district headquarters Phulbani. She hails from Khurda district and was staying alone at the quarters, the officer said.

Behera was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home in the morning. She was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tirupati Rao Patnaik said.

The exact reason for Behera taking such a step was not known yet. The body was sent for autopsy and the incident is under investigation, the SDPO added.

G Udayagiri inspector Rebati Sabar said Behera seemed somewhat depressed during duty.

