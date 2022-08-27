Left Menu

Maha: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The Chakur police on Friday arrested Sandipan Nivrati Kamble, a resident of Nalegaon village, for the burglary that took place earlier this week, an official said. The accused had allegedly broken into a house in Malegaon on Tuesday night and decamped with valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh, he said.

A case under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) was registered and based on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

