Maha: Man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Latur
A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.10 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.
The Chakur police on Friday arrested Sandipan Nivrati Kamble, a resident of Nalegaon village, for the burglary that took place earlier this week, an official said. The accused had allegedly broken into a house in Malegaon on Tuesday night and decamped with valuables worth Rs 3.10 lakh, he said.
A case under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) was registered and based on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed, the official added.
