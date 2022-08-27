Left Menu

Russia's neighbour Kazakhstan halts arms exports amid Ukraine war

Kazakhstan, a neighbour and ally of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a year, its government said on Saturday, amid conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:47 IST


Kazakhstan, a neighbour and ally of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a year, its government said on Saturday, amid conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow. The former Soviet republic - which also has active economic ties with Kyiv - has avoided taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis while calling for its peaceful resolution.

The Kazakh government did not give a reason in Saturday's statement for the decision to halt arms exports. Kazakhstan produces a wide range of military equipment including boats, armoured and artillery vehicles, machine guns, night visors, grenades, torpedoes and protective gear. The government has not said these items were being exported.

