Russia's neighbour Kazakhstan halts arms exports amid Ukraine war
Kazakhstan, a neighbour and ally of Russia, has suspended all arms exports for a year, its government said on Saturday, amid conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow. The former Soviet republic - which also has active economic ties with Kyiv - has avoided taking sides in the Ukrainian crisis while calling for its peaceful resolution.
The Kazakh government did not give a reason in Saturday's statement for the decision to halt arms exports. Kazakhstan produces a wide range of military equipment including boats, armoured and artillery vehicles, machine guns, night visors, grenades, torpedoes and protective gear. The government has not said these items were being exported.
