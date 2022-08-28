Left Menu

Maldivian foreign minister arrives in India

The Maldivian Foreign Ministers visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solihs trip to New Delhi.During Solihs visit, the two sides inked six agreements to expand overall cooperation in a range of areas such as cyber security, housing and disaster management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:32 IST
Maldivian foreign minister arrives in India
Abdulla Shahid Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maldivian Foreign Minister and President of UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, arrived here on Sunday on an official visit.

''A warm welcome to @UN_PGA and Maldives Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid on his arrival in New Delhi,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Shahid is set to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra among others. The Maldivian Foreign Minister's visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's trip to New Delhi.

During Solih's visit, the two sides inked six agreements to expand overall cooperation in a range of areas such as cyber security, housing and disaster management. The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defense and security have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022