Detroit police search for gunman in fatal 'random' shootings

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 29-08-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 07:40 IST
Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.

Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information.

“Thank you to the hard working men and women of the DPD that put themselves in harm's way each day. Also, a big thank you to our law enforcement partners,” the department said on its Facebook page Sunday night.

White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don't believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus when they were shot. He said police discovered a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. While officers were investigating that fatal shooting, a witness reported a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times nearby, White said. A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in the area around 6:50 a.m. She died after being shot multiple times, police said. Around 7:10 a.m., an elderly man reported he saw a man peering into vehicles. When the elderly man told the person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at the elderly man, who was shot once and survived, police said.

