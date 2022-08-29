Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone which was trying to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The defence ministry said the drone was shot down by Russian troops placed on the roof of one of the buildings of the nuclear plant on Sunday. It said there was no serious damage and radiation levels were normal. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant in recent weeks, while each accusing the other of doing so. The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday sent a mission of inspectors to the plant, which has been under Russian control since March.

