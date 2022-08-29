Left Menu

HC allows teen rape victim to terminate 28-week pregnancy, asks AIIMS to preserve foetus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:02 IST
HC allows teen rape victim to terminate 28-week pregnancy, asks AIIMS to preserve foetus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has allowed a 16-year-old pregnant rape survivor to terminate her 28-week pregnancy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which has been directed to preserve the foetus for DNA testing.

Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order after perusing the report of the medical board constituted by AIIMS which had recommended medical termination of the victim's pregnancy.

The high court noted the teenage girl was constrained to approach the court in the light of the perception of the authorities that since she has crossed the 24-week pregnancy threshold as constructed under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the termination will be impermissible.

The rape victim, in her petition, supported by an affidavit of her brother, submitted that the foetus was beyond 28 weeks old and she wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

The court took into consideration a July 19 order of the high court in which a minor girl, also a rape victim, was allowed to terminate her pregnancy.

In that order, the high court had said "If the petitioner was forced to go through with the pregnancy despite the same having been caused on account of the incident of sexual assault, it would permanently scar her psyche and cause grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The court cannot visualise a more egregious invasion of her right to life as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution." The high court allowed the present petition and asked the girl to appear before the medical board constituted by AIIMS which may undertake the requisite procedure for medical termination of her pregnancy.

It asked her to appear before the board along with her brother and an officer deputed by the Child Welfare Committee so appropriate steps could be taken in accordance with law.

"The court further directs AIIMS to preserve the terminal foetus for DNA testing which would be required for the purposes of the criminal case which is pending. The preservation of the terminal foetus and the DNA that may be drawn therefrom shall abide by further orders that may be passed by the competent court," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022