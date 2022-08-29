West Bengal reports highest number of fake notes cases: NCRB data

West Bengal reported 82 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes last year, the highest in the country, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Assam was at the second spot, reporting 75 cases, while Tamil Nadu was at the third spot with 62 cases.

Among other states, Maharashtra reported 55 cases, Rajasthan reported 54 cases and Uttar Pradesh reported 42 cases, according to the report.

In all, India reported 639 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes in 2021.

This was not the first time that West Bengal, which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Nepal, reported the highest number of such cases. However, in 2021, the number of cases declined.

In 2019, the state reported 208 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes and in 2020, it was at 109.

