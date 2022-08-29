White House calls for 'dialogue' after 'disturbing' unrest in Iraq
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday that unrest in Iraq after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr quit politics was "disturbing" and called for "dialogue" to ease the country's political problems.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Washington sees no need to evacuate staff in its Iraqi embassy at this time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraqi judiciary says it has no powers to dissolve parliament
Iraqi finance minister submits resignation, state news agency reports
Iraqi PM calls meeting of senior politicians to end crisis
Iraqi judiciary to resume work amid political crisis fuelled by cleric Sadr
As Iraqi protesters rally, political deadlock leaves families without cash