White House calls for 'dialogue' after 'disturbing' unrest in Iraq

The White House said on Monday that unrest in Iraq after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr quit politics was "disturbing" and called for "dialogue" to ease the country's political problems.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Washington sees no need to evacuate staff in its Iraqi embassy at this time.

