US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Jackson Hole shock, data eyed

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after two sessions of losses on fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with investors looking ahead to data on consumer confidence and job openings later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.85 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 32,163.84.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.64 points, or 0.26%, at 4,041.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 75.39 points, or 0.63%, to 12,093.06 at the opening bell.

