U.S. announces $30 mln in support for Pakistan flood response
The United States will provide $30 million in support for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding, the U.S. embassy in Islamabad announced on Tuesday.
"The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan," the statement said.
