Telangana police arrested 480 traffickers in 2021

Updated: 30-08-2022 21:08 IST
Telangana police arrested 480 traffickers in 2021
Telangana Police have booked 347 cases relating to prostitution, Bonded Labour, Child Labour, among other, in 2021 and arrested 480 traffickers who are operating mostly as individuals and not as part of any organised networks, state police said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Home Affairs has appreciated the efforts of the State police in enforcement against various forms of trafficking and requested to send best practices followed in Telangana to be emulated by other States, the police said in a press release.

The First Information Report (FIR) conversion percentage of Telangana is the best in the country at 17.52 per cent, it said.

CyCaps, a software developed by Telangana Police to track cybercrimes and criminals is being used by 25 States in the country and the same has been awarded the first prize in IT applications this year by the Centre, it further said.

