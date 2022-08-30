Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 30 * SC said it would first examine the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to EWS in admissions and jobs before hearing appeals against a high court verdict which had set aside a local law granting quota to Muslims.

* SC refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and ordered status quo on land by both parties. * SC asked the Maharashtra government to apprise it about whether compensation has been paid to the legal heirs of 168 people, who were stated to have gone missing during the 1992-93 communal riots in Mumbai.

* SC dropped a contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal filed in 2009 over their remarks against the judiciary.

* SC closed the contempt proceedings, arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992, against the state of Uttar Pradesh and others.

* SC deferred to September 1 the hearing on the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ''innocent people'' in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases * SC deferred the hearing of a petition filed in 2009 by senior advocate late Ram Jethmalani and others seeking steps to recover black money stashed in foreign banks.

