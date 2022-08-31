Left Menu

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91 -agencies

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 02:15 IST
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying on Tuesday.

