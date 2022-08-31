Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91 -agencies
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
