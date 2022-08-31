Tennis-Raducanu's U.S. Open title defence ends in first round
Emma Raducanu, who made a dream run to the U.S. Open title last year, suffered a nightmare 6-3 6-3 first round loss to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on Tuesday as the clock finally struck midnight on an improbable tennis fairytale.
The 11th seeded Briton becomes the first defending U.S. Open champion to lose in the first round of their title defence since Germany's Angelique Kerber in 2017.
