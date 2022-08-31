Kremlin sees 'signals' of New START Treaty talks revival, but no progress - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:43 IST
There are "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the New START Treaty to control U.S. and Russian nuclear arms, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday
However, there is no significant progress yet, Peskov added.
