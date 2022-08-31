Left Menu

Kremlin sees 'signals' of New START Treaty talks revival, but no progress - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:43 IST
Kremlin sees 'signals' of New START Treaty talks revival, but no progress - Ifax
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
There are "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the New START Treaty to control U.S. and Russian nuclear arms, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday

However, there is no significant progress yet, Peskov added.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

