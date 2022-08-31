Left Menu

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan Chase & Co's Frankfurt offices are being raided by German authorities as part of their vast probe into "cum-ex" transactions, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. We continue to cooperate with the German authorities on their ongoing investigation," a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. A spokesman for Cologne prosecutors confirmed to Bloomberg a raid was taking place in Frankfurt but declined to identify the target.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's Frankfurt offices are being raided by German authorities as part of their vast probe into "cum-ex" transactions, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. "We can confirm that our Frankfurt offices were visited this week. We continue to cooperate with the German authorities on their ongoing investigation," a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

A spokesman for Cologne prosecutors confirmed to Bloomberg a raid was taking place in Frankfurt but declined to identify the target. (https://bloom.bg/3Q3tHgs) The cum-ex scandal is Germany's biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros. A large number of banks were involved in the cum-ex deals, with raids being conducted on the German branches of Barclays and the investment bank Merrill Lynch in the last few months.

