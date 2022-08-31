Gurugram district admin to launch campaign against drug menace

The district administration here will launch a campaign to monitor the smuggling of drugs in the area and spread awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse, a senior official said on Wednesday.

'Mission teams' will be constituted from the village to district levels and it will be their responsibility to inform the administration about any drug trafficking in the area or victims of drug abuse needing treatment and rehabilitation, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said. He said the sale of tobacco products and gutka within 100 metre radius of schools would be banned and principals, teachers and students will be made a part of the campaign to ensure its success.

In urban areas, mission teams will be formed at each ward level. Each team will have at least nine members, including police officers. The deputy superintendent of police of narcotics cell will also be a member. "The mission teams would be constituted and training would also be given to them so that they would know about their duties. District mission team would meet at least once every two months and prepare an action plan and give feedback on curbing drug abuse," the DC said.

"The state government has prepared a State Action Plan, the objective of which is to make people aware about the ill effects of drugs and help those who have become victims of this evil," Yadav said. Under the state action plan, mission teams will be formed at five levels from village level to state level. These include Village Mission Team, Cluster Mission Team, Sub Division Mission Team, District Mission Team and State Mission Team, he said.

