Gurugram district admin to launch campaign against drug menace
The district administration here will launch a campaign to monitor the smuggling of drugs in the area and spread awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse, a senior official said on Wednesday.Mission teams will be constituted from the village to district levels and it will be their responsibility to inform the administration about any drug trafficking in the area or victims of drug abuse needing treatment and rehabilitation, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.
- Country:
- India
The district administration here will launch a campaign to monitor the smuggling of drugs in the area and spread awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse, a senior official said on Wednesday.
'Mission teams' will be constituted from the village to district levels and it will be their responsibility to inform the administration about any drug trafficking in the area or victims of drug abuse needing treatment and rehabilitation, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said. He said the sale of tobacco products and gutka within 100 metre radius of schools would be banned and principals, teachers and students will be made a part of the campaign to ensure its success.
In urban areas, mission teams will be formed at each ward level. Each team will have at least nine members, including police officers. The deputy superintendent of police of narcotics cell will also be a member. "The mission teams would be constituted and training would also be given to them so that they would know about their duties. District mission team would meet at least once every two months and prepare an action plan and give feedback on curbing drug abuse," the DC said.
"The state government has prepared a State Action Plan, the objective of which is to make people aware about the ill effects of drugs and help those who have become victims of this evil," Yadav said. Under the state action plan, mission teams will be formed at five levels from village level to state level. These include Village Mission Team, Cluster Mission Team, Sub Division Mission Team, District Mission Team and State Mission Team, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Five sworn in as cabinet ministers in 'Mahagathbandhan' govt in Bihar, including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta.
Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni (both JDU), Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav (both RJD) and Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) take oath in third batch of Bihar cabinet expansion.
Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh (all JDU), Surendra Prasad Yadav and Ramanand Yadav (both RJD) take oath in second batch of Bihar cabinet expansion.
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav (both JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta (both RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) take oath in first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion.
Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar keeps Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health