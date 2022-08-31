At least 50 killed in April by Malian army, "foreign troops" - U.N. report
At least 50 civilians were killed and more than 500 arrested during a military operation conducted by Mali's army and "foreign troops" on April 19, the United Nations said in a report on Wednesday.
