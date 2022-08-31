Left Menu

Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz -IAEA

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:51 IST
Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz -IAEA
Iran has begun enriching uranium with the second of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at an underground plant at Natanz, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.

Like the first of those three cascades of up to 174 machines each, the second is enriching uranium to up to 5% fissile purity and the third has not been fed with nuclear material, the confidential report to member states said. A separate report on Monday said the first cascade had been brought onstream.

