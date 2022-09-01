Finland donates more defence supplies worth 8.3 mln euros to Ukraine

Finland will donate defence supplies worth 8.3 million euros to Ukraine, bringing the total value of Finland's defence donations to Ukraine to 92.3 million ($92.2 million) since the beginning of Russia's invasion, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Ukraine's defensive fight continues, the need for aid remains high," Finland's defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said in a statement, which gave no description of the materiel or timeline for its delivery for security reasons. ($1 = 1.0007 euros)

