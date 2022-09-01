Left Menu

Finland donates more defence supplies worth 8.3 mln euros to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:34 IST
Finland donates more defence supplies worth 8.3 mln euros to Ukraine

Finland will donate defence supplies worth 8.3 million euros to Ukraine, bringing the total value of Finland's defence donations to Ukraine to 92.3 million ($92.2 million) since the beginning of Russia's invasion, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Ukraine's defensive fight continues, the need for aid remains high," Finland's defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said in a statement, which gave no description of the materiel or timeline for its delivery for security reasons. ($1 = 1.0007 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022