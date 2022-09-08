Now not time to speculate about government's Commerzbank stake - German Fin Min
08-09-2022
German finance minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday that now is not the moment to speculate about the government's stake in Commerzbank.
The federal government is the bank's largest shareholder, and Lindner, speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, said no quick decisions about the stake were needed.
