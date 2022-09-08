Left Menu

Now not time to speculate about government's Commerzbank stake - German Fin Min

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-09-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 13:14 IST
Now not time to speculate about government's Commerzbank stake - German Fin Min
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German finance minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday that now is not the moment to speculate about the government's stake in Commerzbank.

The federal government is the bank's largest shareholder, and Lindner, speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, said no quick decisions about the stake were needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022