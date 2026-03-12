Left Menu

Odisha Government Reshuffles IAS Officers

The Odisha government has made significant changes among IAS officers, appointing Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke as the new collector of Malkangiri district. Other notable changes include Somesh Kumar Upadhyay's transfer and appointments of Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, Manish Agarwal, and Akavaram Sasya Reddy to various key positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government announced on Thursday a major reshuffle among its IAS officers, placing several in new roles to foster administrative efficiency. Prominently, Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke has been appointed as the new collector of Malkangiri district.

Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, the former Malkangiri collector, will now serve as the director of textiles and handlooms in Odisha. In another significant move, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan assumes the role of managing director at Odisha Small Industries Corporation, while also taking on the additional responsibility of CEO at Startup Odisha.

Further changes include Manish Agarwal's appointment as registrar of cooperative societies, and Akavaram Sasya Reddy as commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation. The reshuffle also sees Akshay Pillay becoming the additional district magistrate of Paradeep, with Arugula Sneha, Samir Kumar Jena, and Soumyaranjan Pradhan assigned as executive officers for different Zilla Parishads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

