Nepalese Nationals Rescued from Cambodian Trafficking Ring

Sixteen Nepalese nationals who were trafficked to Cambodia under the pretense of securing lucrative jobs have been safely rescued and repatriated, confirmed the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The individuals were coerced into illegal work domains such as online scams and gambling after being transported by various agents. The Nepalese embassy in Bangkok, with the cooperation of Cambodian authorities, played a crucial role in this operation, according to ministry officials.

Despite this successful rescue, ministry spokespeople highlighted that numerous other Nepalese nationals continue to endure harsh conditions in Cambodia, often working without a valid visa or overstaying beyond their visa period. Efforts to bring them back home are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)