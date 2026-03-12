Left Menu

Nepalese Nationals Rescued from Cambodian Trafficking Ring

Sixteen Nepalese nationals were rescued from trafficking in Cambodia and repatriated safely. They were misled with promises of lucrative jobs but forced into illegal work, including online scams. The Nepalese embassy in Bangkok, in coordination with Cambodian authorities, facilitated their rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Sixteen Nepalese nationals who were trafficked to Cambodia under the pretense of securing lucrative jobs have been safely rescued and repatriated, confirmed the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The individuals were coerced into illegal work domains such as online scams and gambling after being transported by various agents. The Nepalese embassy in Bangkok, with the cooperation of Cambodian authorities, played a crucial role in this operation, according to ministry officials.

Despite this successful rescue, ministry spokespeople highlighted that numerous other Nepalese nationals continue to endure harsh conditions in Cambodia, often working without a valid visa or overstaying beyond their visa period. Efforts to bring them back home are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

