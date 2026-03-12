Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar': Transforming Youth Employment
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann distributed appointment letters to 818 youths under 'Mission Rozgar', taking government job provisions to 65,264 in four years. Emphasizing transparency, Mann noted recruitment was based on merit. New Power Department posts are forthcoming. Mann criticized previous governments for neglecting youth employment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar' initiative continues to transform youth employment opportunities, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Thursday.
Distributing 818 appointment letters, Mann said this takes government job provisions to 65,264 in the last four years, demonstrating transparency and meritocracy in the recruitment process.
Pointing out past governmental negligence, Mann criticized previous administrations for depriving Punjab's youth of job opportunities, and revealed recruitment for 1,750 additional posts is in progress, while urging new recruits to serve with integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
