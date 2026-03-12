Left Menu

Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar': Transforming Youth Employment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann distributed appointment letters to 818 youths under 'Mission Rozgar', taking government job provisions to 65,264 in four years. Emphasizing transparency, Mann noted recruitment was based on merit. New Power Department posts are forthcoming. Mann criticized previous governments for neglecting youth employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:40 IST
Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar': Transforming Youth Employment
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar' initiative continues to transform youth employment opportunities, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Thursday.

Distributing 818 appointment letters, Mann said this takes government job provisions to 65,264 in the last four years, demonstrating transparency and meritocracy in the recruitment process.

Pointing out past governmental negligence, Mann criticized previous administrations for depriving Punjab's youth of job opportunities, and revealed recruitment for 1,750 additional posts is in progress, while urging new recruits to serve with integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026