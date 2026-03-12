Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar': Transforming Youth Employment

Punjab's 'Mission Rozgar' initiative continues to transform youth employment opportunities, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Thursday.

Distributing 818 appointment letters, Mann said this takes government job provisions to 65,264 in the last four years, demonstrating transparency and meritocracy in the recruitment process.

Pointing out past governmental negligence, Mann criticized previous administrations for depriving Punjab's youth of job opportunities, and revealed recruitment for 1,750 additional posts is in progress, while urging new recruits to serve with integrity.

