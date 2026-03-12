Delhi Excise Crackdown: Illegal Liquor Seizures Soar

The Delhi Excise Department has intensified its campaign against illegal liquor sales, registering 816 First Information Reports (FIRs) and seizing around 1.5 lakh bottles of illicit liquor between January 1, 2025, and March 3, 2026, as per government data. These figures indicate a sharp increase in enforcement activities compared to previous years.

Between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024, a total of 859 FIRs were filed by the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB). This year, over 800 FIRs have been filed as of early March 2026, demonstrating a significant rise in enforcement efforts following directives from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued in April 2025.

The renewed focus aims to curb unlawful liquor distribution in the capital. Alongside stepped-up enforcement, the department now operates 810 retail outlets and aims to renovate its testing lab. As part of these efforts, it has developed an 'e-Abkari App' to offer consumers information on liquor vend locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)