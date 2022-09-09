Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Streaming to survive: Thailand's out-of-work elephants in crisis

In the northeastern village of Ban Ta Klang in Thailand, Siriporn Sapmak starts her day by doing a livestream of her two elephants on social media to raise money to survive. The 23-year old, who has been taking care of elephants since she was in school, points her phone to the animals as she feeds them bananas and they walk around the back of her family home.

Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world

The crowning achievement of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne, was to maintain the popularity of the monarchy across decades of seismic political, social and cultural change that threatened to make it an anachronism. A dignified, dependable figure who reigned longer than any other British monarch, Elizabeth helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it somewhat more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.

N.Korea makes nuclear weapons policy 'irreversible' with new law - KCNA

North Korea has passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, a move that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any negotiation on denuclearisation, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to convince Kim to abandon his weapons development.

Exclusive-Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say

Canada will accept some 1,000 Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of their homeland and have been held for months in a makeshift refugee centre in the United Arab Emirates awaiting resettlement to the United States and elsewhere, seven sources said. Ottawa has agreed to a U.S. request to resettle some of the 5,000 Afghans still in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, the sources said, and Canadian officials were now reviewing cases to identify those who meet Ottawa's resettlement criteria.

Britain's new monarch to be known as King Charles III

Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, PA Media reported on Thursday.

Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest

The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said. Official word that the intense four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, 30, ended with his death came during a late-night news conference hours after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported he had been taken into custody.

Moscow seeking Iran, North Korea arms? Show us proof, says Russia

Russia demanded at the United Nations on Thursday that the United States and Britain provide evidence to support their allegations that Moscow was seeking drones from Iran and rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine. "I would like to ask them now to either provide us with evidence or acknowledge that they are disseminating unreliable information," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the 15-member Security Council.

Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the new king, her eldest son Charles, said.

Ukraine claims to oust Russia from dozens of communities, U.S. gives more aid

Ukraine hailed a lightning counteroffensive it said had recaptured swathes of its territory in the east and south, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country to pledge further aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address that Kyiv's forces had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed 1,000 square kilometres (385 square miles) of territory in the east and south since Sept. 1.

Death of Queen Elizabeth marked around world with tributes and flowers

As world leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her death aged 96 on Thursday, ordinary people in Britain and around the globe paid their own respects to a woman who had been the face of her nation for more than 70 years. On a rainy London night, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace, in central London, some laying floral tributes outside the black iron gates. There were similar scenes outside the queen's Windsor Castle home.

