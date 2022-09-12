Nissan to extend suspension of Russia factory for three months -Nikkei
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese automaker Nissan will extend its suspension of a factory in Saint Petersberg, Russia for three months until late December, the daily Nikkei reported on Monday.
The plant, which was idled in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was originally set to restart in late September according to the report.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" against the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nissan logs over two-fold jump in total sales in August
Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles
Toyota, Nissan to suspend production in western Japan as typhoon nears
Toyota, Honda, Nissan get Greenpeace thumbs-down for decarbonisation efforts
Nissan extends suspension of Russia factory for three months