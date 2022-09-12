Nissan to extend suspension of Russia factory for three months -Nikkei

Japanese automaker Nissan will extend its suspension of a factory in Saint Petersberg, Russia for three months until late December, the daily Nikkei reported on Monday.

The plant, which was idled in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was originally set to restart in late September according to the report.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" against the country.

