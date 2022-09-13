Left Menu

I-T survey on NGOs: 610 citizens issue solidarity statement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:10 IST
I-T survey on NGOs: 610 citizens issue solidarity statement
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 610 citizens have issued a solidarity statement following the Income Tax Department's survey on six non-governmental organisations last week.

The statement signed by social worker Aruna Roy, Anu Aga, Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin, Aakar Patel, Biswajeet of Gandhi Peace Foundation among others said that since September 7, an array of non-profits, including a think tank, some international NGOs and a funding agency for independent media, have been ''raided'' and subjected to intrusive, sweeping seizures of information by income tax authorities without any reasons being provided.

''In the wake of these alarming, unfounded raids — this statement is in solidarity with all of us, including the personnel from the Income Tax Department ordered to carry out these raids without questioning either their government or their conscience.

''Because, in the not too distant future, when they come, they will come for us, each one of us. Not just for civil society. Or civil servants. Or any other group. They will come because they don't make any distinction between a government and the nation it is meant to serve. They will come for anyone who does make that distinction,'' it said.

The tax department had launched the survey operation on September 7 against about six voluntary organisations in the country and sources had said the tax authorities looked at their balance sheets vis-a-vis the receipt of funds via the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Sources said the analysis of the documents was continuing and the department may question some executives of these organisations in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022