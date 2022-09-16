Left Menu

Russia urges Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to reduce tensions amid border fighting

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:29 IST
Russia on Friday called for its Central Asian allies Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to take urgent steps to reduce tensions amid border clashes between the two ex-Soviet states.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said both sides should take "urgent and comprehensive steps" and that the situation should be resolved through political and diplomatic channels.

