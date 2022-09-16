Russia urges Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to reduce tensions amid border fighting
Russia on Friday called for its Central Asian allies Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to take urgent steps to reduce tensions amid border clashes between the two ex-Soviet states.
In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said both sides should take "urgent and comprehensive steps" and that the situation should be resolved through political and diplomatic channels.
