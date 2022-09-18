Left Menu

Hungary to meet all commitments made to unlock EU funds -minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:22 IST
Hungary to meet all commitments made to unlock EU funds -minister
Hungary on Sunday pledged to meet all of its commitments made to the European Commission to unlock European Union funding after the EU executive proposed suspending some 7.5 billion euros for Hungary over corruption.

Development Minister Tibor Navracsics, in charge of negotiations with the EU, said he hoped Hungary's measures would be sufficient to convince the EU Commission that sufficient safeguards will be implemented to protect EU funds.

