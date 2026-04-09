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India's Boxing Queens Strike Gold at Asian Championships

In an impressive feat for Indian boxing, Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar led India to gold at the Asian Boxing Championships. Two others, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary, also claimed gold. Despite setbacks, India's women’s team secured 10 medals overall: four golds, two silvers, and four bronzes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:00 IST
India's Boxing Queens Strike Gold at Asian Championships
Minakshi Hooda
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Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar spearheaded India's triumphant campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships, each clinching a gold medal.

The pair was joined on the top podium by compatriots Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary, who delivered equally impressive performances.

Despite some setbacks, particularly with Jaismine Lamboria's loss, the Indian contingent wrapped up the event with a total of ten medals, cementing their place as a formidable force in women's boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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