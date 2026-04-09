India's Boxing Queens Strike Gold at Asian Championships

Minakshi Hooda and Preeti Pawar spearheaded India's triumphant campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships, each clinching a gold medal.

The pair was joined on the top podium by compatriots Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary, who delivered equally impressive performances.

Despite some setbacks, particularly with Jaismine Lamboria's loss, the Indian contingent wrapped up the event with a total of ten medals, cementing their place as a formidable force in women's boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)