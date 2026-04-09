India's Strategic Maneuver: Assuring LPG Stability Amid Global Energy Shocks

Amidst a turbulent global energy landscape, India stands as a beacon of stability in LPG distribution, ensuring uninterrupted access for its households despite significant external challenges.

India, dependent on imports for approximately 60% of its LPG needs, encountered the potential risk of supply disruptions due to geopolitical strains impacting the Strait of Hormuz—a critical juncture for global energy flows. Recognizing the critical nature of these supply routes, the government acted promptly, securing additional supplies and boosting domestic production to mitigate potential shortfalls.

Through concerted efforts in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), India has managed to deliver over 18 crore cylinders since March 2026, with an average delivery timeline of three days. These achievements highlight the strength and resilience of India's energy framework, fortifying consumers against global price volatility and ensuring the stability of household energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)