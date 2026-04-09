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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Manipulation in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of illegally deleting over 90 lakh names from voter lists to seize power. She assured her party's victory in upcoming elections despite these alleged manipulations and vowed to legally challenge the deletions and protect voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:01 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Manipulation in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has launched serious allegations against the BJP, claiming they have illegitimately removed over 90 lakh names from the state's voter lists as a strategy to control power during the SIR exercise. Speaking at a public rally, she pledged to contest these actions in court.

Addressing the residents of North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee emphasized her steadfast belief in her party's impending electoral victory. She described the election as a critical battle for the survival and identity of the people of Bengal and urged citizens to act vigilantly at the polls.

Furthermore, Banerjee criticized the BJP for marginalizing Bengali speakers and warned of political retribution following allegations of the BJP's financial inducements at rallies and attempts to somersault the state's integrity through the Delimitation Bill.

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