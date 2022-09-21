Left Menu

Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll plans new claims against former president

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-09-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 02:32 IST
A onetime Elle magazine columnist who accused Donald Trump of raping her more than a quarter-century ago plans to file a new lawsuit against the former U.S. president over the incident, her lawyer said.

E. Jean Carroll plans to bring claims of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress under a New York law giving adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred, Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a letter filed on Tuesday.

Trump has denied raping Carroll and accused her of concocting the rape claim to sell her book.

