Diplomat Nicci Stilwell appointed as next Ambassador to Colombia

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of diplomat Nicci Stilwell as the next Ambassador to Colombia.

"Aotearoa New Zealand's relationship with Colombia is fast growing with strong links across education, climate change and indigenous co-operation," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Trade is a key part of our relationship with Colombia, partnering on inclusive trade issues including as a member of the Global Gender and Trade Arrangement. We are also looking forward to deepening trade and economic links further through the Pacific Alliance – a regional initiative comprised of Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Perú.

"New Zealand remains a firm supporter of Colombia's peace process, including by contributing support for humanitarian demining activities.

"Agricultural co-operation is also increasing between our countries. We recently announced climate support through a new agriculture initiative with Latin American and Caribbean partners. This will enable locally-led initiatives to build low-emissions methods of farming that are uniquely suited to their communities.

"Located at one of our newest Posts in Bogotá, Ms Stillwell's appointment will be vital to furthering our relationship with Colombia and I look forward to seeing how we can better work together to address challenges in the region," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nicci Stilwell has most recently been a manager in the Australia division of Foreign Affairs and has managed the humanitarian and disaster management division.

She has previously served as Deputy High Commissioner at New Zealand's High Commission in Port Moresby and was a trade and economic secretary at the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo.

Ms Stilwell will also be accredited to Ecuador and takes up her position in November.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)